House of Representatives passes sweeping LGBTQ rights bill
The Equality Act faces a tougher battle in the Senate, where 60-vote threshold is required to bypass a filibuster.Full Article
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is under fire following a Twitter feud with Democratic Rep. Marie Newman over LGBTQ rights.
The U.S. bishops’ conference (USCCB) has come out in opposition to the Equality Act, which was introduced in the U.S. House on..