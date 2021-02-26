Less than a month after excoriating Donald Trump in a blistering floor speech, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday (US time) that he would "absolutely" support the former president again if he secured the Republican...Full Article
Senate Leader Mitch McConnell's reversal over Donald Trump running for president
