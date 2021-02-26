Gunmen abducted 317 girls from a boarding school in northern Nigeria on Friday, police said, the latest in a series of mass kidnappings of students in the West African nation.Police and the military have begun joint operations to...Full Article
Hundreds of Nigerian schoolgirls taken in mass abduction
