The wife of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny has joined thousands of people in commemorating the anniversary of fellow Putin critic Boris Nemtsov's murder.Full Article
Navalny's wife among thousands marking anniversary of Putin critic's murder
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Special report: Navalny's time in Germany
In Germany’s Black Forest, Alexei Navalny gathered strength, after being poisoned with a nerve agent, and resolve in his..
Reuters - Politics
Navalny's wife Yulia fined for protesting
A Russian court has fined Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, 20,000 roubles ($265) for taking part..
Reuters - Politics