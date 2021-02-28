Health officials are hunting for a mystery Covid patient thought to be one of the first in the UK to have a Brazilian variant that may spread more rapidly and respond less well to vaccines.Six individuals infected with the "variant...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: Health officials race to track down Brazil variant in UK
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
First cases of worrying Manaus variant of Covid-19 found in UK
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Officials have identified the first UK cases of the Manaus variant of coronavirus, a new strain that may spread more rapidly and..
You might like
More coverage
New coronavirus variant identified in New York
Reuters - Politics
A new coronavirus variant that shares some similarities with a more transmissible and intractable variant discovered in South..