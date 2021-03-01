The Hong Kong government indicted almost four dozens of democracy advocates on Sunday. They were charged for contravening a national security law.Full Article
47 Hong Kong Democracy Activists Charged Under National Security Law
They are accused of subversion for taking part in an unofficial election primary last year.
Forty-seven pro-democracy activists charged with ‘conspiracy to commit subversion’ in major crackdown on dissent.