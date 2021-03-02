Minnesota Vikings release TE Kyle Rudolph after 10 seasons
Published
Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph, the team's second-round pick in 2011, was released Tuesday in a move that will save them $5.1...Full Article
Published
Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph, the team's second-round pick in 2011, was released Tuesday in a move that will save them $5.1...Full Article
Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph, the team's second-round pick in 2011, was released Tuesday in a move that will save them..
Rudolph's release clears around $5 million in cap space for the Vikings