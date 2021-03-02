Neera Tanden withdraws from nomination as Biden budget chief
Published
President Joe Biden withdrew the nomination of Neera Tanden as his budget chief at her request after it appeared she had no way to win...Full Article
Published
President Joe Biden withdrew the nomination of Neera Tanden as his budget chief at her request after it appeared she had no way to win...Full Article
Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden’s pick for budget chief, has withdrawn her nomination after her tweets drew criticism from..
Neera Tanden, Biden's choice to lead the Office of Management and Budget, became known for social media attacks on the GOP- and..