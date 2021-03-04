Jay-Z sells majority stake in Tidal music streaming service to Jack Dorsey's Square
Published
$297m deal hands control to Twitter co-founder, with Beyoncé, Madonna, Rihanna and other Tidal co-owners retaining stakesFull Article
Published
$297m deal hands control to Twitter co-founder, with Beyoncé, Madonna, Rihanna and other Tidal co-owners retaining stakesFull Article
Square to Acquire Majority Stake in Jay-Z's Tidal .
Jack Dorsey made
the announcement
on March 4. .
The deal is..
Jack Dorsey’s payment-processing company Square, Inc. has purchased a “significant” majority ownership stake in Jay-Z’s..