EU, Italy halt AstraZeneca vaccine shipment to Australia
A shipment of over a quarter million AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccines destined for Australia has been blocked from leaving the European Union.Full Article
The shipment is estimated to be around 250,000 doses.
Italy became the first country to impose an EU export ban on coronavirus vaccines on Thursday after blocking a shipment of 250,000..