Virginia Cavaliers out of ACC men's basketball tournament after positive COVID-19 test
Virginia is out of the ACC tournament following a positive COVID-19 test within the program, the ACC announced Friday morning.Full Article
The cancellation came a day after Duke withdrew from the tournament and ended its season amid its own positive test.