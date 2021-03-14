Marvelous Marvin Hagler, boxing legend and former undisputed champ, dead at 66

Marvelous Marvin Hagler, boxing legend and former undisputed champ, dead at 66

Upworthy

Published

Marvelous Marvin Hagler, the boxing legend who was the undisputed middleweight champion from 1980 to 1987 and recorded 52 knockouts...

Full Article