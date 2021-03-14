Bolivia: Former Interim President Jeanine Anez Arrested Over 2019 Coup

Bolivia: Former Interim President Jeanine Anez Arrested Over 2019 Coup

Eurasia Review

Published

Jeanine Anez, who seized power in Bolivia as an interim president after the November 2019 ousting of then-president Evo Morales, has been arrested on suspicion of sedition, the new government has announced.

Anez's arrest warrant was issued by a court on Friday and was executed on Saturday morning, Minister of Government Carlos...

Full Article