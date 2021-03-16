Democratic senator suggests FBI background investigation of Brett Kavanaugh fake
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D- R.I.) is alleging that the FBI’s background investigation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was fake.Full Article
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) has recently called for Attorney General Merrick Garland to conduct a review on the FBI's 2018..
