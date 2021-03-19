Judge rules Derek Chauvin murder trial will continue and stay in Minneapolis
A judge in Minneapolis Friday rejected defense motions to postpone and relocate Derek Chauvin's murder trial in the death of George Floyd.Full Article
03-18-2021 for Brianna
Because of the $27 million settlement's publicity, Derek Chauvin's attorneys asked for the trial to be delayed and moved out of..