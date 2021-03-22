Miami Beach curfew aims to shut down Spring Break partying
Published
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A party-ending curfew imposed after fights, gunfire, property destruction and dangerous stampedes broke out...Full Article
Published
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A party-ending curfew imposed after fights, gunfire, property destruction and dangerous stampedes broke out...Full Article
Miami Beach Extends Emergency Curfew Due to Spring Break Crowds .
Officials have closed the popular Ocean Drive..
Brooke Shafer reports the city has enacted an 8 p.m. curfew through April 12th.