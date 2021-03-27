More than 90 killed in Myanmar in one of bloodiest days of protests
Published
Security forces killed more than 90 people across Myanmar on Saturday in one of the bloodiest days of protests since a military coup...Full Article
Published
Security forces killed more than 90 people across Myanmar on Saturday in one of the bloodiest days of protests since a military coup...Full Article
Myanmar police began to disperse pro-democracy protesters on Monday as businesses around the country shut in a general strike..