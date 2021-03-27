Maine GOP overwhelmingly rejects Collins censure
Published
There will be no censure for Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine). Several of Collins' Republican colleagues in Congress who either voted to...Full Article
Published
There will be no censure for Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine). Several of Collins' Republican colleagues in Congress who either voted to...Full Article
The Maine GOP voted Saturday against censoring its longtime Senator Susan Collins over her vote to convict former President Donald..
The Maine Republican Party State Committee decided Saturday against censuring GOP U.S. Sen. Susan Collins over her vote to convict..