Cargo ship blocking Suez Canal has been refloated, says Inchcape
Published
Ever Given, the giant container ship blocking the Suez Canal, has been refloated and is being secured, maritime services company...Full Article
Published
Ever Given, the giant container ship blocking the Suez Canal, has been refloated and is being secured, maritime services company...Full Article
he stranded container ship Ever Given which blocked the Suez Canal six days ago was re-floated on March 29.
Authorities plan to resume efforts to free the ship blocking the Suez Canal on Monday, after Sunday's planned attempts were..