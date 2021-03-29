5 killed in Alaska helicopter crash, including richest Czech man
Petr Kellner, 56, was a businessman with a net worth of over $17 billion, according to the Forbes 2020 list of the world’s richest people.Full Article
Petr Kellner, a Czech billionaire and the founder of PPF Group NV, was killed in a helicopter crash in the Alaskan mountains.
Petr Kellner, the Czech Republic's richest man, has been killed in a helicopter crash in Alaska.