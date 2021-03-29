How Facebook's Oversight Board Is Looking To Fix Content Problems

Watch VideoFacebook’s Oversight Board is getting ready to make its biggest ruling yet: whether Donald Trump's account should be reinstated. But high-profile decisions the board already has issued are raising questions from critics.
The Oversight Board only began issuing decisions this year. It hears cases from around the...
Watch VideoFacebook’s Oversight Board is getting ready to make its biggest ruling yet: whether Donald Trump's account should be reinstated. But high-profile decisions the board already has issued are raising questions from critics.