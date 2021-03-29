Canada suspends AstraZeneca vaccine for people under 55
Canada is suspending the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for people under the age of 55 following concerns it may be linked to rare blood clots. The National…Full Article
The Biden administration is finalizing plans to send millions of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses to Mexico and Canada, according..
5am-2021-03-15