The convenience store cashier who was handed a counterfeit $20 bill by George Floyd — setting in motion the Black man's ill-fated encounter with police — testified Wednesday that he watched Floyd's arrest outside with "disbelief --...Full Article
George Floyd trial: Store cashier expresses 'disbelief, guilt' over black man's death
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Store cashier expresses guilt over Floyd's death
USATODAY.com
The cashier who sold cigarettes to George Floyd and was handed a counterfeit $20 bill says he watched the Black man's ill-fated..