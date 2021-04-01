DC Films Shelving ‘New Gods’ With Ava DuVernay, ‘The Trench’ With James Wan
The DC movie-verse is getting a little bit smaller. Long gestating DC Comics adaptations “New Gods” with director Ava DuVernay and...Full Article
Filmmakers Ava DuVernay and James Wan won't be developing 'New Gods' or 'The Trench' at this moment for DC Films.