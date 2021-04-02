Car rams into police at Capitol barricade; officer killed
A police officer has been killed after a car was driven into a barrier in the U.S. Capitol. The driver was shot and has also died.
Anne Makovec reports latest on an incident at the U.S. Capitol where two police officers were attacked (4-2-2021)