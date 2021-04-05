Truck driver expresses 'deep remorse' after deadly Taiwan train crash
A driver whose truck was allegedly involved in a deadly train crash in eastern Taiwan has issued a tearful apology, saying he is "deeply...Full Article
Taiwan’s worst rail accident in seven decades occurred after an express train hit a truck that had slid down a bank next to the..
It comes as prosecutors said they were seeking an arrest warrant for a truck driver who may have caused the deadly accident.
