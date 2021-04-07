Arkansas transgender health care bill becomes law after lawmakers override governor's veto
Arkansas is now the first state in the country with a law banning gender transition treatments for people under 18Full Article
Arkansas has officially banned gender-affirming healthcare for transgender youth after its state legislature opted to override the..
Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he will veto the anti-transgender bill that would have banned doctors from providing necessary health care..