Reports: Myanmar forces kill 82 in single day in city
Published
YANGON (AP) — At least 82 people were killed in one day in a crackdown by Myanmar security forces on pro-democracy protesters, according...Full Article
Published
YANGON (AP) — At least 82 people were killed in one day in a crackdown by Myanmar security forces on pro-democracy protesters, according...Full Article
By Mark S. Cogan and Vivek Mishra
The Myanmar crisis has spilled well beyond its borders, with Karen refugees seeking..
At least 82 people were killed in one day in a crackdown by Myanmar security forces on pro-democracy protesters, according to..