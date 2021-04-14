1 dead, 12 missing after 190-foot lift boat capsizes off Louisiana coast
SEACOR Marine said there were 19 people on board the boat at the time the bad weather hit.Full Article
Severe weather hit Louisiana Tuesday (April 13) bringing powerful winds and heavy rain. A flash flood watch was issued for much of..
The Coast Guard said 13 other people were on the commercial lift boat when it flipped in rough seas in the Gulf of Mexico.