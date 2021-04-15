Covid 19 coronavirus: Pfizer CEO says third virus jab may be needed, plus annual booster

Covid 19 coronavirus: Pfizer CEO says third virus jab may be needed, plus annual booster

New Zealand Herald

Published

The CEO of Pfizer believes people will need a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine six to 12 months after their first round. During a panel discussion hosted by CNBC, Albert Bourla said: "Protection goes down by time but still in...

Full Article