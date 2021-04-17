Military bands kick off Prince Philip's funeral procession
Prince Philip's coffin has emerged from the State Entrance of Windsor Castle as those taking part in the ceremonial procession for his funeral take their places. The coffin is being loaded on a specially adapted Land Rover, designed by Philip himself, for the eight-minute journey to St. George's Chapel. Senior military commanders are lined up in front of the vehicle, with members of the royal family following behind.Full Article