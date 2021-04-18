Kenosha bar shooting leaves 3 dead, 2 injured at Somers House; suspect not in custody, Wisconsin officials say
Published
Three people were killed and two other were seriously injured form a shooting in Kenosha, officials said.Full Article
Published
Three people were killed and two other were seriously injured form a shooting in Kenosha, officials said.Full Article
[NFA] Three people were killed and two wounded in a shooting at a bar in Kenosha County, Wisconsin early on Sunday, the Kenosha..
Three people were killed and two other were seriously injured form a shooting in Kenosha, officials said.