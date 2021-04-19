Huawei CFO's team expected to ask judge for adjournment in final extradition hearings
Published
Lawyers for Meng Wanzhou are expected to ask a B.C. Supreme Court judge today to delay the final leg of hearings in her extradition case.Full Article
Published
Lawyers for Meng Wanzhou are expected to ask a B.C. Supreme Court judge today to delay the final leg of hearings in her extradition case.Full Article
HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese telecommunications equipment firm Huawei said Monday that it has reached an agreement with HSBC in Hong..