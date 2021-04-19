Alexei Navanly to be transferred from colony to regional hospital

Alexei Navalny, the founder of the Anti-Corruption Fund (FBK, included by the Russian Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) is to be transferred from the penal colony to a regional hospital, RIA Novosti reports with reference to the Federal Penitentiary Service. The decision to transfer the Navalny was made by the commission of doctors of Medical and Sanitary Unit No. 33 of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia (FSIN). The hospital for convicts is located on the territory of Correctional Colony No. 3 in the Vladimir region of Russia. Earlier, Russian MP Ruslan Balbek called the US statement on consequences that Russia would face in case of Navalny's death a farewell letter to the oppositionist.