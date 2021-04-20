Jury finds Derek Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in George Floyd case
Published
Derek Chauvin's bail was immediately revoked and he was led away with his hands cuffed behind his back. Sentencing will be in two months.Full Article
Published
Derek Chauvin's bail was immediately revoked and he was led away with his hands cuffed behind his back. Sentencing will be in two months.Full Article
President Joe Biden said the verdict "can be a giant step forward" in the fight against systemic racism in America but stressed..
After the guilty verdict against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the May 2020 murder of George Floyd, there are..