Biden says he's praying for "the right verdict" in Derek Chauvin trial
Published
The president said that he is "praying the verdict is the right verdict, which is — I think it's overwhelming, in my view."Full Article
Published
The president said that he is "praying the verdict is the right verdict, which is — I think it's overwhelming, in my view."Full Article
WPTV is getting community reaction throughout South Florida and the Treasure Coast about the verdict in the Derek Chauvin murder..
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris call the family of George Floyd after a jury found Derek Chauvin guilty on all..