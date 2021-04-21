Pretty Ricky's Baby Blue Shot in Florida During Attempted Robbery
Pretty Ricky rapper Baby Blue is in critical condition after he was shot during an attempted robbery.Full Article
Police say the rapper, whose real name is Diamond Smith, 36, of Miramar, was shot in the parking lot of the SPAREZ Bowling Alley at..
Baby Blue, of the R&B/hip hop group Pretty Ricky, is in critical condition after he was shot in Davie.
The veteran artist is reportedly at a local hospital "fighting for his life."