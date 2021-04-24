UFC 261: Colby Covington requests in-cage staredown with Usman vs. Masvidal 2 winner
Colby Covington is hoping to square off inside of the Octagon with the winner of Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal 2 at UFC 261 in...Full Article
Jorge Masvidal will hope second time’s the charm when he attempts to prise the welterweight title away from Kamaru Usman at UFC..
Dana White has confirmed Colby Covington will face the winner of the UFC 261 showdown between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal...