Indonesia Declares Lost Submarine Sunk With 53 Crew Members Aboard
Published
Rescuers found debris, including prayer rugs, thought to be from the missing KRI Nanggala 402.
Indonesia's navy declared its missing submarine had sunk and cracked open, killing 53 crew members aboard, after finding items from..
