UFC 261 results: Kamaru Usman crushes Jorge Masvidal with devastating knockout
Published
UFC 261 results live: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal 2 full fight stream of Welterweight pay-per-view (PPV) main event rematch tonight...Full Article
Published
UFC 261 results live: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal 2 full fight stream of Welterweight pay-per-view (PPV) main event rematch tonight...Full Article
Kamaru Usman cemented his status one of the pound for pound UFC greats with a stunning KO victory over bitter rival Jorge Masvidal..
Kamaru Usman put a stamp on his rivalry with Jorge Masvidal, knocking him out with a vicious right hand in Round 2 to defend his..