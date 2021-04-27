Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of ‘apartheid’ crimes against Palestinians
Published
An international rights watchdog accused Israel on Tuesday of pursuing policies of apartheid and persecution against Palestinians - and...Full Article
Published
An international rights watchdog accused Israel on Tuesday of pursuing policies of apartheid and persecution against Palestinians - and...Full Article
Policymakers must shift focus for Israeli-Palestinian peace away from a political solution to a rights-based approach, Human Rights..
Israel met the legal definition for crimes of apartheid as set out by the Rome Statute, Human Rights Watch said in a 213-page..