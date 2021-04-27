Israel uses ‘apartheid’ to subjugate Palestinians: Human Rights Watch report
Published
Policymakers must shift focus away from a political solution to a rights-based approach, HRW and analysts say.Full Article
Published
Policymakers must shift focus away from a political solution to a rights-based approach, HRW and analysts say.Full Article
An International rights watchdog accused Israel on Tuesday of committing apartheid against Palestinians, a claim denied by the..
Israel met the legal definition for crimes of apartheid as set out by the Rome Statute, Human Rights Watch said in a 213-page..