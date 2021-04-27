Reporter resigns from NY Post over Harris book story
Published
A reporter for the New York Post whose byline appeared on a story suggesting that copies of a book by Vice President Harris was given to...Full Article
Published
A reporter for the New York Post whose byline appeared on a story suggesting that copies of a book by Vice President Harris was given to...Full Article
CNN’s Daniel Dale debunks a false story issued by the New York Post claiming Vice President Kamala Harris’ children’s book..
The New York Post published an inaccurate story last week that claimed Vice President Kamala Harris' book 'Superheroes are..
The hosts of Fox & Friends continued to push the false claim that Vice President Kamala Harris' book is being given out to..