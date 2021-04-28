Samsung family announces plans to pay off more than $10 billion of inheritance tax
Published
The family of late Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee said Wednesday they will be paying off their massive $10 billion inheritance tax...Full Article
Published
The family of late Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee said Wednesday they will be paying off their massive $10 billion inheritance tax...Full Article
The Lee family will pay more than $10bn, one of the largest ever inheritance tax bills.
The family of deceased Samsung Electronics chairman Lee Kun-hee said on Wednesday it will pay more than 12 trillion won ($10.78..
The family of deceased Samsung Electronics chairman Lee Kun-hee said on Wednesday it will pay more than 12 trillion won ($10.78..