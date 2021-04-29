New York City will reopen 100% on July 1, Mayor Bill de Blasio says
"We are ready for stores to open, for businesses to open, offices, theaters, full strength," Mayor Bill de Blasio announced.
The mayor said this would lift capacity limits for places under restriction, like bars, restaurants, theaters, museums and gyms...
New York City will fully reopen on July 1, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday morning.