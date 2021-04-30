Green Bay Packers 'committed' to Aaron Rodgers, not trading him, GM says
Published
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said late Thursday night that the team doesn't plan to trade Aaron Rodgers, adding that he believes the two...Full Article
Published
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said late Thursday night that the team doesn't plan to trade Aaron Rodgers, adding that he believes the two...Full Article
NFL legend Aaron Rodgers won Super Bowl XLV with Green Bay Packers but the quarterback's time at Lambeau Field could be coming to..