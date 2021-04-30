How Mel Kiper Jr. Feels About Patriots Picking Mac Jones In NFL Draft
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. explains where he stands on the New England Patriots picking Mac Jones in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.Full Article
The Patriots owner is excited that Jones fell to the team in the first round, but he was quick to remind everyone that New England..
Mac Jones says he's familiar with the Patriots because he's always eager to watch good football on tape.