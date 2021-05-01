Packers G.M. Brian Gutekunst: Aaron Rodgers hasn’t said he wants me fired
Published
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly wants Packers G.M. Brian Gutekunst to be fired. After the completion of the 2021 draft,...Full Article
Published
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly wants Packers G.M. Brian Gutekunst to be fired. After the completion of the 2021 draft,...Full Article
Aaron Rodgers is reportedly upset with Green Bay and has asked to be traded, but Packers' GM Brian Gutekunst insists they are not..