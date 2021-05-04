Businessinsider.co.za | Bill and Melinda Gates are getting divorced. Here's a look inside their 27-year marriage
Published
Bill and Melinda Gates are worth over $100 billion and raised three kids during their 27 year long marriage.Full Article
Published
Bill and Melinda Gates are worth over $100 billion and raised three kids during their 27 year long marriage.Full Article
Bill Gates, the co-founder and former CEO of Microsoft and his wife and partner for 27 years, Melinda Gates have decided to split...
Bill Gates and his wife Melinda announced that they are to divorce after 27 years of marriage, with court documents revealing they..