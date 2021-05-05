SpaceX’s Starship prototype rocket SN15 successfully lands after test flight
Published
Elon Musk's SpaceX launch and landed the latest prototype of its next-generation Starship rocket.Full Article
Published
Elon Musk's SpaceX launch and landed the latest prototype of its next-generation Starship rocket.Full Article
SpaceX successfully landed its Mars rocket prototype on a landing pad after a quick test flight. It was the fifth attempt, after..
Washington DC (UPI) May 06, 2021
by Staff Writers Washington DC (UPI) May 06, 2021 SpaceX successfully launched and..